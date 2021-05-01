Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 145,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,425,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

