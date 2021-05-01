Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 47 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:CHE opened at $476.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.00 and a 200 day moving average of $489.95. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $411.81 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

