Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRAH opened at $166.89 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.13.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.