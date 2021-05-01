Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after acquiring an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,100,000 after acquiring an additional 123,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $146.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.05 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day moving average is $137.42.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

