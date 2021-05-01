Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 820 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 463.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

PAYX opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

