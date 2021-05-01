Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 51072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,236 shares of company stock worth $5,169,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

