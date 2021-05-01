Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.00

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 85.25 ($1.11), with a volume of 2875331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.94. The stock has a market cap of £115.39 million and a P/E ratio of -59.00.

About Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

