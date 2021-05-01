FireAngel Safety Technology Group’s (FA) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON FA opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £25.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.11.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro and Specification, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

