FireAngel Safety Technology Group’s (FA) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON FA opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £25.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.11.
FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile
