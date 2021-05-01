First American Trust FSB Buys 1,088 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 137.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.05 on Friday, reaching $284.65. 187,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.