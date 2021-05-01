First American Trust FSB Has $6.06 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,058 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,072,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $140.94. 337,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,729. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

