First American Trust FSB Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.45. 2,101,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.47. The company has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.