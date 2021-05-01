First American Trust FSB Sells 12,797 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

