First American Trust FSB Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,825,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,637,302. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

