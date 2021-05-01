First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Position Lowered by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its position in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Western Financial Corporation owned about 0.56% of First Choice Bancorp worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in First Choice Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $30,693.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCBP stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

