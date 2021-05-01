First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,730. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,263. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

