First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to $47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.