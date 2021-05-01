First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.39.

TSE FM opened at C$28.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.49 billion and a PE ratio of -86.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.48. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

