First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.17. 39,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,431. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
See Also: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.