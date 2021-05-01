First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.17. 39,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,431. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 215,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

