First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.