First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.26.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
