First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 17th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.
Shares of FSD stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $15.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
