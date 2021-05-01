First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

