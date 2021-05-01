First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of RFDI stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter.

