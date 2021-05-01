FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $180.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded FirstService from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $177.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.15.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

