Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 387,664 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,579,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,664 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Starbucks worth $828,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,478,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,842. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.