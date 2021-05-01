Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,248,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,707 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $482,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,615,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

