Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,744,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $230.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $155.08 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day moving average of $230.98.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

