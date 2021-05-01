Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $556.86 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $556,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,263,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,875,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

