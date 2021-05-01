Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.73% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 129.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 4.40.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

FPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

