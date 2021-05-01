Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Receives $52.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBC. Wedbush lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.54. 1,767,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

