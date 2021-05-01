Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fluor’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, its earnings estimates for 2021 have been trending downward over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concerns over the stock’s growth potential. The downside was primarily caused by lower volumes in Energy & Chemicals and Mining & Industrial projects due to the pandemic. Although the company intends to drive growth across portfolios by expanding markets outside the traditional oil and gas sector, the pandemic continues to impact the business, as clients are deferring capital investment decisions and the pandemic has slowed down its ability to fully staff and execute projects. Furthermore, a lower-than-expected 2021 earnings guidance and a drop in new awards for 2020 are headwinds.”

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.