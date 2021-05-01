FlypMe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,688.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $553,900.45 and $10,688.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00069850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $495.30 or 0.00858376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00095625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.41 or 0.08504691 BTC.

FlypMe is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

