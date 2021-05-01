FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. FormFactor updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.28-0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. 1,137,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,814. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

