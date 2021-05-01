Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Forterra has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,661 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,092,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Forterra by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 344,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forterra by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 186,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

