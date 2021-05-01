Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $187.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.25.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

