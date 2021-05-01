Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

