Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Lowered to $9.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $11.25 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FSM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NYSE FSM opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after buying an additional 986,247 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 844,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

