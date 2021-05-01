Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Announces Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.98. 1,647,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,097. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.01. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

