Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Shares of FWRD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.29. 238,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

