Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 735 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Comcast stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

