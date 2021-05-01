Foster & Motley Inc. Buys Shares of 3,349 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $290.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.08. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

