Foster & Motley Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,331,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $102.45 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

