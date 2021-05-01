Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

