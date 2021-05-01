Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,784,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $38.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26.

