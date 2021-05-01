Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 546 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

