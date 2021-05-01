Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$158.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$196.00 to C$158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNV. Bank of America lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$181.31.

TSE FNV opened at C$171.23 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$163.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.00. The firm has a market cap of C$32.70 billion and a PE ratio of 80.24.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

