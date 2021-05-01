Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $46,402,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

