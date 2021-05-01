freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €20.25 ($23.82) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.13. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

