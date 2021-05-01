FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Short Interest Update

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,700 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 508,500 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:RAIL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,895,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.21. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 85.78% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FreightCar America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

