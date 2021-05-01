frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 313.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

FTDR stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

