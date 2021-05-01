FS Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

